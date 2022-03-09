Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Purchased by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSPD. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

