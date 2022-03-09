Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 38,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 802,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LILM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,159,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,255,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

