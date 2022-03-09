Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Up to $13.82

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $14.70. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 409 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $748.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.25.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $214,172.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,746 shares of company stock worth $2,000,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

