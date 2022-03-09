Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Lipocine stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $124.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.23. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.03.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 243.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lipocine in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 46.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.