Lisa L. Kinney Sells 4,782 Shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Stock

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) SVP Lisa L. Kinney sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $45,429.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FNCB opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $194.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.38. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $9.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 35.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 333.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FNCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 75.5% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 41,779 shares during the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FNCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.