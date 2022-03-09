Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Shares Down 10.4%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $101.09 and last traded at $102.43. 196,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,460,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.54 and a 200 day moving average of $105.73.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 102.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 79,504.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

