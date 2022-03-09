Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.96 EPS

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $24.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.89 by $6.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.45%.

Shares of NYSE:LOMA traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. 1,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,095. The company has a market capitalization of $649.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 114,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1,122.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 36,334 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

