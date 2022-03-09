London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9,050.00.

LNSTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($118.58) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $29.26.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.