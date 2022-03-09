Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $129.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.96 and a 200-day moving average of $153.54. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $117.54 and a one year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

