Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 3,800 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

REXR opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average of $68.54. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

