Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 144,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

