Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Trex by 6.1% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Trex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,754,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 51.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Trex by 14.3% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 6,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $67.77 and a one year high of $140.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $109.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.62.

Trex Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.