Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.33 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 61,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL stock opened at $217.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.44 and a 1-year high of $250.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSL. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.