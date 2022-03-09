Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 1,412.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

NDSN stock opened at $215.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $195.94 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.09 and its 200 day moving average is $244.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

