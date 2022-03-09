Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.09. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Darling Ingredients Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.