Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.87 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $223.26 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.78. The company has a market capitalization of $150.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

