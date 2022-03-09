LPL Financial LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,590 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,098,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,150 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 200.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,050,000 after purchasing an additional 887,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,077 shares of company stock worth $2,381,690. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Shares of IR stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

