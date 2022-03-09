LPL Financial LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ternium by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,077,000 after buying an additional 525,413 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Ternium by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 375,703 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ternium by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 247,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ternium by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 193,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ternium by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 174,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TX opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.14. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TX shares. Wolfe Research cut Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

