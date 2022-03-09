LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in NovoCure by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in NovoCure by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.53. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $81,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $96,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $333,313. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

