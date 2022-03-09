LPL Financial LLC Purchases 7,943 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

NYSE BAH opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average is $82.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

