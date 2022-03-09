Lucira Health (LHDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LHDX stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. Lucira Health has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $16.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
About Lucira Health (Get Rating)
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
