Lucira Health (LHDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LHDX stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. Lucira Health has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHDX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lucira Health by 1,664.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lucira Health by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 63,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

