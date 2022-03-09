MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1392304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.00 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06.
About MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK)
