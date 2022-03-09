Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $128.46

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.46 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.60). Macfarlane Group shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66), with a volume of 116,310 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.63 million and a P/E ratio of 16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 2.33 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

About Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

