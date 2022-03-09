Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.37 Billion

Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) will announce $5.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.52 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $4.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $24.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.53 billion to $25.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.25 billion to $26.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.72. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Macy’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Macy’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

