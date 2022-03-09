MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $237.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $221.83 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.90.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

