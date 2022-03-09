MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes $212,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,948,000 after purchasing an additional 304,732 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,059,000 after buying an additional 339,779 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $140.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

