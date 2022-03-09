MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $18.41

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.41, but opened at $17.57. MAG Silver shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 27,150 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MAG Silver by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 129.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 77,973 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 6.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in MAG Silver by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after acquiring an additional 346,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 12.2% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

