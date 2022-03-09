Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Shares of NYSE MTW traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,820. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $574.57 million, a P/E ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 2.21. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 113.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 93,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 77.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 73.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

