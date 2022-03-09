Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,200 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 698,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,762.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAPIF opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

