Mark Strickland Buys 23,717 Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) insider Mark Strickland acquired 23,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,961.14 ($13,051.81).

MCB opened at GBX 43.50 ($0.57) on Wednesday. McBride plc has a one year low of GBX 38.36 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £75.71 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

