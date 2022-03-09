Mark Strickland Buys 23,717 Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) insider Mark Strickland acquired 23,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,961.14 ($13,051.81).
MCB opened at GBX 43.50 ($0.57) on Wednesday. McBride plc has a one year low of GBX 38.36 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £75.71 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.
