Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.720-$9.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on VAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.60.

VAC stock opened at $142.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 130.35 and a beta of 2.26. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $133.49 and a one year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 227.53%.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

