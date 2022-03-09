Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 274.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.17. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

