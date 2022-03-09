Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 12,293 ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZKIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZK International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ZK International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ZK International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZKIN stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing, research, development and sale of stainless steel pipes and carbon steel pipe products. Its products include steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, pipe fittings, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products.

