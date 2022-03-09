Marshall Wace LLP Invests $114,000 in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in American Acquisition Opportunity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,152,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Acquisition Opportunity alerts:

AMAO stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.