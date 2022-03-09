Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REVEU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,663,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,643,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter worth $403,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter worth $5,012,000.

Get Alpine Acquisition alerts:

REVEU stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38. Alpine Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $11.21.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.