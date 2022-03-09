Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48,071 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Milestone Scientific were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLSS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 116,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $91.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milestone Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

