McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Lowered by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.77. The stock had a trading volume of 100,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,818. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $208.24 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.