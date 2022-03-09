McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.2% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 645 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.61. The company had a trading volume of 77,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $208.24 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

