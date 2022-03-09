Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Medallion Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $212.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 53,563 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Medallion Financial by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

