MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Down 22.3% in February

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 277,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MediWound in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MediWound in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.
MDWD stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. MediWound has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $52.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.43.
About MediWound
MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
