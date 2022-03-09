Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.560-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
MDT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.58. The company had a trading volume of 773,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,543. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.35. The company has a market cap of $138.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.45.
In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
