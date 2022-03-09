Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.560-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MDT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.58. The company had a trading volume of 773,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,543. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.35. The company has a market cap of $138.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.