Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,820,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 24,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $7.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.96. 611,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,814,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $186.11 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,884. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $583,652,000 after buying an additional 320,396 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 70,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

