Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires Shares of 5,239 Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 157.1% during the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,387,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,705 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 36.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,744,000 after purchasing an additional 525,010 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 8.3% during the third quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,476,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 113,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 346.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 866,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $20,580,000.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

