Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $104,000 in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Alternative Capital LP raised its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 653,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 255,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 100,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INDT opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.70. The firm has a market cap of $744.53 million, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -23.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.98 per share, for a total transaction of $464,923.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 265,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,169,263 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INDT. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

