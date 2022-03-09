Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 7,412 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,386 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Berry were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 202,785 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. CarVal Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CarVal Investors LP now owns 5,188,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry alerts:

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.48 million, a PE ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.99%.

About Berry (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.