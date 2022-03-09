Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases New Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conifer Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,569,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rimini Street by 18.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 85,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rimini Street by 1,304.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 193,820 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Rimini Street by 637.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 146,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 126,266 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rimini Street by 28.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 59,048 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $494.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Rimini Street (Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.