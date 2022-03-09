Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 4,338 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 23.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after buying an additional 143,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

In other news, Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $78,455.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

