Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is First Financial Corp IN’s 5th Largest Position

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,703 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.6% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $9.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.55. 1,116,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,316,547. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $229.35 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.