Millennium Management LLC Acquires 24,886 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,886 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 54.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 80.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $94.24.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Strategic Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.