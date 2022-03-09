Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) by 407.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 543,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VERU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 78,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 11.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 110,835 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 9.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 11.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 63,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 111.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 380,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VERU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $411.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.53. Veru Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

